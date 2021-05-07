Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 43,519 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

