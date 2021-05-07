Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 4,782 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

