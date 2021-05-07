Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 8,366 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 5.81% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

COP stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

