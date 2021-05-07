Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.82 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $155.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

