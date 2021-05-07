REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $32.46

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.46, but opened at $35.66. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

