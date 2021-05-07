Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Down 0.5%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 842,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 770,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £375.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

