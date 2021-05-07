Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.