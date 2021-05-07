Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

