Rentberry Market Capitalization Tops $486,668.77 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $486,668.77 and $1,347.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

