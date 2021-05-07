Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.97

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.97 and traded as high as $45.79. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 15,979 shares.
Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $947.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59.
About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
