Request (REQ) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $154.73 million and $3.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

