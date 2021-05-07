Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year.

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.35 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $633.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,761,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

