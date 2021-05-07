Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

HI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

