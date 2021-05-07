Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NOW Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DNOW stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

