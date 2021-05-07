Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

