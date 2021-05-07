Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

APTO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

