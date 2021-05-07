Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearwater Paper Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CLW stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $517.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

