Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

