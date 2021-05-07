Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year.

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

