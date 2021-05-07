Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The stock has a market cap of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.