Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) recently:

4/26/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00.

4/22/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/21/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

