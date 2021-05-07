Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

5/4/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

4/27/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

4/27/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

4/21/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

4/13/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

4/6/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/16/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

