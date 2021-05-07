Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 7th (AGS, BDC, COP, DDOG, EAT, EQT, ETH, FATE, FDUS, GD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 7th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $111.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $17.50 target price on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

