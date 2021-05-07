Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PageGroup (MPGPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS: MPGPF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – PageGroup had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$7.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. PageGroup plc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

