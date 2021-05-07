Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY):
- 4/23/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/21/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/20/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/19/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/9/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 3/17/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 18,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,803. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.
