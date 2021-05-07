Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY):

4/23/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/21/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/17/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company's core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world's major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. "

3/15/2021 – Air France-KLM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 18,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,803. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

