Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00.
- 4/19/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.47. 556,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
