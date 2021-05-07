Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00.

4/19/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.47. 556,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

