Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Billion (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $100.21 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

