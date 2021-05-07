Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $594,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

