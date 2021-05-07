Restart Energy MWAT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $317,177.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $317,177.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

