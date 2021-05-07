Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz Sells 281,101 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

