Reviewing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 7 5 0 2.42 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $171.77, indicating a potential upside of 114.71%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $214.55 million 10.93 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -37.04 Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.64 $5.45 million $1.46 44.27

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -20.97% -28.89% -15.11% Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats iRhythm Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

