Reviewing Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -179.75 Enzo Biochem $76.02 million 1.90 -$28.52 million N/A N/A

Renalytix AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enzo Biochem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renalytix AI and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.50%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Enzo Biochem -24.36% -27.05% -14.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 34 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing Â’STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

