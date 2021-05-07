Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.96 and traded as high as $11.68. Revlon shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 160,023 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

