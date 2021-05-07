Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Revolve Group has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

