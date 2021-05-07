Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Trading Down 6.1%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 24,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $14,533,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $4,005,000.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

