RGC Resources (RGCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

