Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,593.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $166,541.86 and $29,593.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $39.66 or 0.00069583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

