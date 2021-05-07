Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $60.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $87.45 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 277.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

