Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6,564.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,564 ($85.76) and last traded at GBX 6,561 ($85.72), with a volume of 471821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,477 ($84.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,778.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,560.46. The stock has a market cap of £106.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

