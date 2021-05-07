Rise (RISE) Price Down 6% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $34,745.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005250 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00060688 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,435,323 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

