Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

