Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $660,748.81 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $660,748.81 and approximately $888.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

