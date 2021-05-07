RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Trading 0.4% Higher

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95. 409,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 806,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.