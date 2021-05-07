ROAD Price Tops $0.0053 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $418,136.63 and approximately $85,041.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

