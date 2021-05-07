Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 7,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

