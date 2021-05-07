Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.27

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 6478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.
The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.