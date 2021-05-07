Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,245,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.