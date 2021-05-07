Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House Sells 4,600 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.68. 616,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.65.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.