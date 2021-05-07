Rocky Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,351. The firm has a market cap of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

