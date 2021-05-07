Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

ROKU opened at $330.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

