Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $284.18, but opened at $310.00. Roku shares last traded at $327.71, with a volume of 148,701 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.89 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

